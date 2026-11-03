Amazon's Earnings Just Hit a Record. So Why Is the Stock Down 11% From Its Peak?

The technology bull market is beginning to stagger just a bit. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock fell again after it reported earnings last week, and while it has rebounded modestly, as of midday Monday, it is still down 11% from its peak.

Earnings came in at record levels, yet investors remain nervous about the technology giant in e-commerce and cloud computing. Understanding why could help inform your decision about whether or not you should buy Amazon shares right now.

In the third quarter, Amazon's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), was the star of the show yet again. Revenue was up 39% to $46 billion, one of its fastest growth rates in years, with phenomenal earnings of $17.8 billion, resulting in a margin of 39%. Management is guiding for year-over-year revenue growth of 40% in 2027 and 2028, which would essentially double AWS' sales in just two years.

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