Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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12.06.2026 01:30:00
Amazon's Hidden Anthropic Stake Could Be Worth More Than Investors Realize
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has many moving parts. For starters, there's the company's massive e-commerce business. Then, there's the company's main profit center, cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services (AWS). Amazon's advertising business is a powerhouse in the making as well.However, alongside these strong-performing segments is an equity position that could yield a 12-figure windfall. I'm talking, of course, about Amazon's equity position in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up gearing up to go public soon and becoming one of the hottest AI stocks out there.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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