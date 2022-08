Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share.Some may have taken the acquisition news as a mere value investment by Amazon's savvy management team, as the acquisition price, while 20% higher than the pre-announcement share price, is still 75% below iRobot's all-time high.However, there's more to just the iRobot purchase than a good value, as Amazon's next big innovation may very well come in robotics.Continue reading