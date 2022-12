Amazon's New Partnership With Brookfield Will Supercharge Their Bold Ambitions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has set bold climate goals. It wants to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2030. It also wants to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. The company can't reach those goals alone. That's leading it to partner with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a leading alternative asset manager focused on renewable energy, real estate, infrastructure, and business services. The win-win partnership can help Brookfield accelerate its digital transformation while keeping Amazon on track to reach its renewable energy goals five years ahead of schedule.Brookfield Asset Management has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. The agreement can accelerate the alternative-asset manager's digital transformation into a more data-driven company. Continue reading