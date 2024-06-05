|
05.06.2024 20:18:00
Amazon’s New York union of 8,000 workers formally affiliates with the Teamsters
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced Wednesday that it has formally affiliated with the Amazon Labor Union, with a vote to ratify the affiliation to take place in “the coming weeks.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
