26.09.2022 07:42:51
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale To Take Place On Oct. 11 - 12
(RTTNews) - Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will take place on 11th and 12th October in fifteen countries. The two-day global shopping event will only be available to Prime members and will feature "hundreds of thousands" of holiday deals.
The shopping event will be available in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.
As part of the new deals event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season's most popular and giftable items. It is offering deep savings across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.
According to Amazon, Prime members can also shop up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, plus score additional savings on Alexa-enabled devices and top products from LEGO, adidas, Furbo, and Ashley Furniture.
Prime members in the U.S. can get a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. The offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country.
