Amazon's Putting a Bigger Focus on Grocery This Year

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is closing its bookstores and other physical retail locations around the U.S., narrowing its focus to the grocery store segment. This move follows the reopening of Amazon's first Whole Foods location to incorporate its Just Walk Out technology, which allows shoppers to skip the checkout line.Grocery has been an area of focus for Amazon for several years -- both physical locations and online. But as more grocery shopping moves online -- an area Amazon typically dominates -- it's found itself at a disadvantage compared to brick-and-mortar competitors like Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Shifting its physical retail focus toward grocery could help remove distractions and improve its competitiveness.Amazon Fresh store with Just Walk Out technology. Image source: Amazon.com.Continue reading