Amazon's Recent Stock Split Hints That This Could Be a Good Week for Alphabet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some things you just don't see very often. Four-leaf clovers. No-hitters in professional baseball. A 20-for-1 stock split. But the third item on that list isn't nearly as rare as it has been in the past.The market has already seen one such split this year when Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) did it in June. Next, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will split its stock 20-for-1 on July 15. As the old saying goes, "History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme." With that idea in mind, Amazon's recent stock performance suggests that this could be a good week for Alphabet.Continue reading