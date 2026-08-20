Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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20.08.2026 10:43:00
Amazon's Stake in Anthropic Could Be Worth Over $400 Billion If the AI Start-Up's Reported IPO Valuation Holds. Should Jeff Bezos' Amazon Investors Care?
One of the most impressive investments at the corporate level in recent years has been Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) decision to take an early stake in Anthropic. The tech giant invested $8 billion in the artificial intelligence start-up in 2024, then followed that up with an additional $5 billion investment this year. Combined, those moves gave Amazon a reported 21% stake in Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot and family of large language models. And they have paid off in a big way. According to Amazon's quarterly financial reports, its Anthropic stake was valued at $190.4 billion as of the end of June, including $97.9 billion in convertible notes and $92.5 billion in nonvoting preferred stock. But that calculation was based on a May 2026 funding round that valued Anthropic at $965 billion, and it's already being valued at much more than that. In early July, secondary markets were valuing Anthropic at $1.2 trillion in anticipation of the company going public as early as October.That would bring Amazon's stake to a whopping $252 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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