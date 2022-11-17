|
17.11.2022 12:10:00
Amazon's Stock Sell-Off Makes Now the Perfect Time to Buy
What a difference a year makes. Last November, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were trading at a 52-week high of $188.11. On Nov. 9, the stock was trading at less than half of that, hitting a low of $85.87 a share. As a result, Amazon made headlines as the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value.This astounding fall is enough to scare any investor away. But for those with an eye toward the long term, this creates a sizeable buying opportunity.Amazon's substantial stock-price drop was due to a confluence of events, including some of the same macroeconomic factors that plagued other tech stocks in 2022. While the company is not perfect, Amazon is well-positioned to bounce back. Let's look at the reasons it makes sense to snatch up shares of Amazon stock right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"


