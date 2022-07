Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a much-awaited stock split earlier this month, the first in more than 20 years. And the stock has made incredible gains over the past two decades.Around the time of the last split, the shares traded for less than $5. They've soared more than 6,000% since then. As the shares topped $3,600 at their peak last year, investors hoped for a stock split.The retail giant granted that wish earlier this year when it announced a 20-for-1 split. The operation doesn't change the market value of the company but lowers the price of each individual share. Investors hoped share-price gains would follow. But this time, their wish hasn't been granted. At least not yet.Continue reading