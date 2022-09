Amazon's Thursday Night Football Broadcast Comes With One Major Exclusion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Amazon's first-ever exclusive NFL broadcast on Thursday checked all the boxes of a typical televised football game: pregame and half-time studio shows, the iconic voice of Al Michaels in the announcing booth, and even new and undeniably hummable theme music.But one key piece was missing. Due to Amazon's ban on ads promoting wine, beer, and spirits in the US, its TNF broadcast came sans the typical deluge of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra commercials -- presumably prompting lager-swilling football fanatics everywhere to ask: wazzzuuup with this broadcast?Continue reading