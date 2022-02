Ambarella Earnings: 3 Things to Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been less excited about Ambarella 's (NASDAQ: AMBA) prospects lately. The chip specialist, which develops tech in exciting growth niches like computer vision and autonomous driving, has trailed the market so far in 2022 as Wall Street worries about supply chain challenges and a slowing expansion pace ahead.Investor sentiment might start shifting back toward optimism in a few days when Ambarella reveals its late-2021 performance on key metrics like market share, profitability, and cash flow. CEO Fermi Wang and his team are also set to announce a detailed outlook for 2022 that may -- or may not -- be pressured by inventory shortages.With that big picture in mind, let's look at a few trends to follow when Ambarella reports fourth-quarter results on Monday, Feb. 28.