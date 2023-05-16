|
16.05.2023 10:20:29
Amber Grid and EEX signed an agreement on the sale of shares of the gas exchange GET Baltic
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
With a formal signing, Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the European Energy Exchange (EEX) sealed the acquisition under which EEX will take 66 percent of the shares in the regional gas exchange GET Baltic from Amber Grid.
Amber Grid will hold the remaining 34 percent of the shares and will continue to support the further development of the gas business in the dynamic Baltic Sea region.
It is planned to close the transaction and transfer the shares in May 2023.
Attached:
1. Press release.
More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amber Grid ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amber Grid ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amber Grid AB
|1,23
|0,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen fester
Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.