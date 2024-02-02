Amber Grid Investor's Calendar for 2024

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

In 2024 Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:

• 29.02.2024 – interim information for the twelve months of 2023;

• 27.03.2024 – audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2023;

• 27.03.2024 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 19.04.2024 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 10.05.2024 – interim information for the three months of 2024;

• 09.08.2024 – interim information for the six months of 2024;

• 08.11.2024 – interim information for the nine months of 2024.

More information:

Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt