AmberSemi Becomes Newest Member of Global Semiconductor Alliance

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct digital management of electricity in silicon chip architecture for industrial, commercial and residential electrical products, today announced that it has officially become a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the preeminent global authority in the semiconductor industry. Becoming a member of the GSA reinforces the support that AmberSemi has received from the semiconductor and electrical products industries around its patented discoveries in solid-state, and its potential to revolutionize electricity management by powering unique AC Direct semiconductor solutions.

GSA Membership Serves as Additional Industry Recognition of AmberSemi's Breakthroughs and Their Potential to Lead the Semiconductor Upgrade of Power Management Architecture to Solid-State

AmberSemi's technology breakthroughs in solid-state represent a once-in-a-generation electrical architecture upgrade opportunity globally. The company's mission is to spark an innovation revolution, transitioning from today's stagnant, old-tech based incumbent electrical products to next generation products built around modern silicon chip architectures for power management. The current and forthcoming commercialization of AmberSemi's technologies will enable industrial, commercial, and residential buildings to be safer, smarter and more energy efficient. It will also allow electrically powered products to expand their functionality, maximize their operational capabilities and create economic advantages. Example of applicable categories include, industrial motor controls for factories, circuit protections for data centers, commercial and residential solid-state circuit breakers, universally compatible light switches, hyper-intelligent outlets, and even fire & safety protection products

"The Global Semiconductor Alliance is delighted to welcome AmberSemi into our network of innovative technology companies," said Jodi Shelton, CEO of the GSA. "AmberSemi's unique and trailblazing discoveries in the digital control of electricity in silicon chip architecture can have a transformational impact on the way semiconductors are integrated into and perform in the electrical products and endpoints that surround us. We look forward to its contributions to this dynamic and vital industry."

"Acceptance into GSA's membership is another key milestone in AmberSemi's growth story as we continue to scale from a startup into an established force in semiconductor innovation," said Thar Casey, CEO of Amber Semiconductor. "We are at a point in our commercialization process where our silicon chip technologies will soon be ready for mass integration and deployment. Having the support of the GSA and the impressive companies that comprise its membership will enable us to work collaboratively in developing, recommending and implementing the technology that will power the future of the semiconductor industry."

AmberSemi's three core patented AC Direct breakthroughs are transformational for both the semiconductor industry, due to the superior intelligent solid-state electricity management now possible, and the enhanced value delivered in silicon chips, for electrical products - a true second electrical revolution of digitized electricity with solid-state intelligence in electrical products and electrical grids of every building on earth.

GSA membership offers AmberSemi a neutral, international platform to showcase its technology and contribute to the global dialogue around semiconductor challenges and opportunities. GSA represents over 25 countries and 250 corporate members, including 100 public companies, and its membership ranges from the most exciting, emerging companies to semiconductor industry stalwarts and technology leaders. GSA members represent 70% of the $450B plus semiconductor industry. By partnering with the GSA, AmberSemi will have an opportunity to network with these industry leaders and influence the direction of the semiconductor industry on a global scale. Research firm McKinsey recently projected the global semiconductor industry to reach $1 trillion dollars by the end of this decade, and with AmberSemi's technology applicable to a majority of chip industry sub-sectors (including consumer/industrial electronics, data storage, wireless communication and automotive), the company anticipates that GSA membership will strengthen AmberSemi's opportunity to collaborate across multiple specializations.

In addition to joining GSA, AmberSemi also recently announced its unanimous acceptance into the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the voice of the electro-industry representing electrical and medical imaging systems manufacturers ranging from large global businesses to cutting-edge startups. With membership now in both GSA and NEMA, AmberSemi finds itself in a unique position at the cross section of the semiconductor and electrical product industries, allowing the company to establish its electricity architecture as an applicable and clear upgrade to the incumbent solutions across the entire power technologies landscape.

About GSA

GSA is where leaders meet to establish a profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high-tech global ecosystem. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for global executives to collaborate, interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate continuous industry growth across the entire supply chain. GSA has an impressive global footprint with 300 corporate members across all six continents, including more than 100 public companies, emerging companies, industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Members represent 70 percent of the $550-billion semiconductor industry.

About Amber Semiconductor, Inc.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative semiconductor technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for industrial, commercial and residential building products and powered appliances worldwide. With 38 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable semiconductor architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com.

