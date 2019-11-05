Ambetter from Home State Health Offers Missouri Residents Health Coverage During Open Enrollment

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, Missouri residents may select Ambetter from Home State Health for healthcare coverage in 57 counties through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace. This year, Ambetter from Home State Health continues to provide a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

Ambetter from Home State Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues.

"For two years, Ambetter from Home State Health has offered quality healthcare coverage plans to our members," said Nathan Landsbaum, president and CEO, Home State Health. "This year, we're proud to once again help empower Missouri residents to take charge of their health by offering insurance options that fit their specific healthcare needs."

Ambetter from Home State Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization, and prescription drug coverage. In addition to essential health benefits our plans also include a 24/7 nurse advice line, and health management programs to help maintain and improve the health of members with chronic conditions. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Home State Health has been serving Missouri since 2012 and currently serves more than 300,000 members across its MO HealthNet, Allwell and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Home State Health will be offered:

Andrew

Atchison

Barry

Barton

Bates

Benton

Buchanan

Caldwell

Carroll

Cass

Cedar

Christian

Clay

Clinton

Dade

Dallas

Daviess

Dekalb

Douglas

Franklin

Gentry

Greene

Grundy

Harrison

Henry

Hickory

Holt

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Laclede

Lafayette

Lawrence

Lincoln

Livingston

Mcdonald

Mercer

Newton

Nodaway

Ozark

Pettis

Platte

Polk

Ray

Saint Charles

Saint Clair

Saint Louis

Saint Louis City

City Saline

Stone

Taney

Vernon

Warren

Webster

Worth

Wright

Missouri residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Home State Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.HomeStateHealth.com.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals by performing operations for Ambetter, a federal insurance marketplace product, underwritten by Celtic Insurance (an affiliated company). Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambetter-from-home-state-health-offers-missouri-residents-health-coverage-during-open-enrollment-300952133.html

SOURCE Home State Health