Ambetter Health Marks 11th Year on Federal Healthcare Marketplace, Expands Geographic Footprint for 2024

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health, the health insurance marketplace carrier of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it will expand its footprint into 83 new counties across 11 states in 2024. Ambetter Health will now be offered in Delaware, a new addition for 2024, increasing the carrier's presence to 29 states.

This past year marked another successful year of Ambetter Health providing members with affordable access to quality care. In 2023, Ambetter Health served more than 3.6 million members across 28 states and has grown to the number one marketplace carrier based on enrollment and market share since its initial health plan offerings in 2014, when the healthcare marketplace was established.

In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, Ambetter Health is proud to provide innovative solutions for consumers seeking affordable healthcare options. Ambetter Health's + products, Ambetter Value, Ambetter Select and Ambetter Virtual Access have seen tremendous growth in the last two years.

Another success for Ambetter Health has been its My Health Pays® rewards program, where members can use points to shop for items online at the My Health Pays rewards store or they can convert points into dollars and spend on healthcare-related costs or monthly bills. My Health Pays offers fun and easy ways to earn these points by completing healthy activities. From watching videos, reading articles, completing health changes and more, Ambetter Health members have many ways to earn.

"For more than a decade, Ambetter Health has been offering affordable health coverage options and benefits for its members," said Kevin Counihan, chief executive officer of Ambetter Health. "From day one, we have been committed to ensuring that quality, affordable healthcare is accessible for those who need it most. As we approach this next year, AmbetterHealth is continuing to remove barriers by expanding into new states and offering various benefits and services."

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs Nov. 1, 2023, through January 2024. End dates will vary by state. For more information about Ambetter Health and its health coverage plans, please visit www.ambetterhealth.com.

About Ambetter Health

Ambetter Health is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. Ambetter Health is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance misuse services, prescription drug coverage and more.

