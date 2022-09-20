|
20.09.2022 12:55:51
Ambow Education Gets $10 Mln Acquisition Proposal For Its Chinese Business; CFO Resigns
(RTTNews) - Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), a Chinese educational and career services firm, said on Tuesday that it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from Clover Wealth Limited to acquire its business assets in China, for around $10 million.
Jin Huang, CEO of Ambow said: "Disposing of our assets in China gains us more resources and agility as we advance our U.S. business, namely our two recently acquired for profit colleges, and our advanced open platform technology."
Ambow is evaluating the offer and has plans to appoint a third parry to assess the business assets valuation, which excludes the company's business assets in the U.S. In addition, the company has announced that its Chief Financial Officer KJ Tan has resigned, with effect from September 19.
The company has named Huang as Acting CFO until it finds a suitable candidate to succeed Tan.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|0,38
|-8,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: Dow startet fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX fester -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
An der Wall Street greifen die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann sich in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die Verluste.