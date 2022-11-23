|
23.11.2022 12:38:38
Ambow Education Holding To Sell 3 Subsidiaries For $12 Mln Cash
(RTTNews) - Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), a Chinese provider of educational and career enrichment services, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to sell its three subsidiaries - Ambow Education Ltd., Ambow Education Management Ltd., and Ambow Education Group Ltd. - to Clover Wealth Limited, for $12 million in cash.
Once concluded, the deal will mark the sale of substantially all of its assets in China, Ambow said in a statement.
