02.05.2022 23:32:00

Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@ambow.com or the Company's Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 12th Floor, Tower 1, Financial Street, Chang'an Center, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100043, China.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86 10-6206-8000
Email: ir@ambow.com

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677
Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambow-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301537768.html

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs) 0,73 2,82% Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen