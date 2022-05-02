|
02.05.2022 23:32:00
Ambow Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 2, 2022.
The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@ambow.com or the Company's Investor Relations at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 12th Floor, Tower 1, Financial Street, Chang'an Center, Shijingshan District, Beijing 100043, China.
About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and the United States of America.
Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Tel: +86 10-6206-8000
Email: ir@ambow.com
The Piacente Group | Investor Relations
Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677
Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ambow-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301537768.html
SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ambow Education Holding Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.