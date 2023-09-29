|
29.09.2023 10:59:40
AMBU FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023/24
This financial calendar lists the expected release dates of Ambu’s financial announcements for the financial year 2023/24, as well as the date of Ambu’s Annual General Meeting.
2023
|8 NOVEMBER 2023
|Annual Report 2022/23
|13 DECEMBER 2023
|Annual General Meeting 2023
2024
|30 JANUARY 2024
|Earnings release Q1 2023/24
|14 MAY 2024
|Earnings release Q2 2023/24
|30 AUGUST 2024
|Earnings release Q3 2023/24
|30 SEPTEMBER 2024
|End of fiscal year 2023/24
|5 NOVEMBER 2024
|Annual Report 2023/24
|4 DECEMBER 2024
|Annual General Meeting 2024
The deadline for the inclusion of specific items on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 is 31 October 2023.
Ambu A/S
Baltorpbakken 13
2750 Ballerup
Denmark
Tel. +45 7225 2000
CVR no.: 63 64 49 19
www.Ambu.com
CONTACT INFORMATION
Media
Tine Bjørn Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
tisc@ambu.com
+45 2264 0697
Investors
Anders Hjort
Head of Investor Relations
anhj@ambu.com
+45 2892 8881
ABOUT AMBU
Since 1937, Ambu has been rethinking solutions, together with healthcare professionals, to save lives and improve patient care. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia and patient monitoring solutions. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs around 4,500 people in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Ambu.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.23
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.23
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: Ambu A-S Bearer and-or registered B zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)