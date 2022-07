AMC Entertainment Has Another Record Weekend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that folks are coming back to the local multiplex this summer. Box office receipts hit another post-pandemic record over the weekend, shattering the previous high-water mark set just the week before. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and its smaller rivals have been thriving with a busy slate of big clicks, and the numbers are impressive.Domestic theaters rang up $234.9 million in ticket sales over the weekend, the most since the debut of Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker helped drum up $243.2 million at the box office in the penultimate weekend of 2019. Go back to the summer of 2019 and there was just one weekend that was better than this past weekend. Audience are back, and now the trick is to keep folks coming. You have to like the industry's chances right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading