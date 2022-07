AMC Entertainment Keeps Winning This Summer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Crowds are gathering at the multiplex this summer, and that's naturally great news for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Audiences have rediscovered the silver screen when a big movie comes out, but lately it's been a team sport on the supply end. At least five movies topped $10 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend. We saw the same thing happen a week earlier, but you have to go back to mid-February of 2020 -- more than 28 months ago -- to find the last time before that when at least five films clocked in with eight figures in box office receipts.The cherry on top this weekend is that Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal's Minions: The Rise of Gru shattered the record for a film during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Comcast flick more than doubled the ticket sales garnered by the debut of Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Lightyear last month, confirming that young families are still heading out to the corner multiplex for full-length theatrical animation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading