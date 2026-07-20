AMC Entertainment Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings While Net Loss Widens; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a wider second-quarter loss despite higher revenue, primarily due to increased other expenses. However, the company returned to profitability on an adjusted basis, and its shares surged more than 15% in pre-market trading.

Net loss widened to $11.40 million, or $0.02 per share, from $4.70 million, or $0.01 per share loss, in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded other expense of $109.60 million in the quarter, compared with other income of $32.10 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, AMC posted adjusted earnings of $105.70 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with a loss of $0.50 million in the prior-year period.

Operating income improved significantly to $238.10 million from $92.60 million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $321.4 million compared to $189.5 million, up 69.6%

Total revenue increased 14.2% to $1.597 billion from $1.398 billion a year earlier.

Admissions revenue rose to $863.10 million from $762.60 million, and food and beverage revenue increased to $576.10 million from $499.60 million.

AMC Entertainment shares closed at $1.94 on Friday, down 6.28%.