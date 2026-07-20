AMC Entertainment a Aktie
WKN DE: A1W90H / ISIN: US00165C1045
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20.07.2026 17:36:49
AMC Entertainment Stock Jumps 13% As Revenue Rises In Q2
(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) shares rose $0.26, or 13.14 percent, to $2.20 on Monday after the movie theater chain reported higher second-quarter revenue and returned to adjusted profitability.
The stock opened at $2.20 and traded between $2.10 and $2.39 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $0.93 to $3.60. Trading volume reached 87.78 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 38.88 million shares.
Revenue for the quarter increased 14.2 percent to $1.597 billion from $1.398 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 69.6 percent to $321.4 million. The company posted a net loss of $11.40 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.70 million, or $0.01 per share, a year earlier, as other expenses increased. Adjusted earnings were $105.70 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.50 million in the prior-year period.
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