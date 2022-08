AMC Entertainment's New APE Stock Comes With a Big Catch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) issued shares of AMC Preferred Equity, or APE, on Monday morning and sent shares down over 40%. So, is this a big deal or a crazy reaction from the stock market. This video gets into what investors need to know. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 22, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 22, 2022.Continue reading