AMC Shares Pop On Amazon Takeover Rumors: The Details

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are surging Tuesday afternoon following a report that Amazon .com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering a buyout of the theater chain.What To Know: According to an Intersect report, Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos has told his investment advisors to look into a potential acquisition of AMC. The report indicates that the e-commerce giant is looking into the possibility ...Full story available on Benzinga.com