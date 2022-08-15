AMC Should Be Fine, But Adam Aron May Have Gone Too Far

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No one should be surprised by the dramatic slowdown for the multiplex industry. The highly anticipated summertime theatrical releases premiered one to three months ago, and it's usually a seasonal lull this time of year. Any bear gloating over the mere $65.2 million in domestic ticket sales collected across all chains this weekend -- the softest showing since late February -- is missing the big picture (figuratively and likely literally). AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has already proven that the silver screen isn't dead. The peak summer viewing season was great when it mattered the most, and we should start seeing movie studios make sure that future releases will have time to shine at a multiplex near you. The problem now is that AMC's CEO may have finally gone too far. Adam Aron is being particularly chatty about his company now that the stock is on the rise, up 152% since bottoming out briefly in the single digits three months ago. His social media postings are often galvanizing moments for AMC's millions of retail investors. A little bravado isn't rare with corporate bigwigs, but there was something problematic with a tweet that Aron made over the weekend. Continue reading