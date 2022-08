AMC Stock: Sell on the Pounce?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) gave shareholders nearly everything they wanted on Thursday. It posted second-quarter results that may have failed to exceed expectations but confirmed that its turnaround is succeeding on most fronts.Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its operating-cash generated turned positive for the period. The country's leading multiplex operator also announced a stock dividend that should shake out any potential fake or synthetic short positions in AMC. It wasn't enough. The stock was trading more than 10% lower by Thursday night.