AmCham Singapore Announces the Appointment of Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei as Chief Executive Officer

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Lei assumed her role on January 2, 2020.

Dr. Lei joins AmCham Singapore having most recently served as Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Medtronic Asia Pacific, where she was responsible for the Medtronic Innovation Centers in Japan and Korea, training and education, and the company's health systems transformation strategy in the region. She also has extensive experience in corporate communications, advertising and promotion, and government affairs. Dr. Lei also brings the experience of having been a member of the Chamber for over a decade, serving as Co-Chair of the Chamber's Healthcare Committee and being elected to the Board of Governors in 2017.

"We are thrilled to have Hsien serve AmCham in her new capacity," said Dwight Hutchins, Chairman of the Board of Governors of AmCham Singapore. "With her strategic and commercial capabilities, she will ensure that AmCham maintains its instrumental role in representing U.S. business and promoting our members' continued commitment to Singapore and the region. The new year will be no less exciting than previous years, especially as we look forward to hosting the AmChams of Asia-Pacific Business Summit in March. Under Hsien's capable leadership, 2020 will be one of AmCham's most productive and successful years yet."

"It is an honor to lead AmCham as its first CEO," Lei said. "This is an exciting time in Singapore, the Asia-Pacific region, and the United States. Our members are looking to AmCham to provide value in the areas of advocacy, insights, and connections particularly as we enter into the third decade of the 21st century. It is imperative that we strengthen the AmCham community so that we not only support one another's business success, but also make a greater positive impact in Singapore."

Dr. Lei has lived and worked in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, UK, and is now based in Singapore. She holds a PhD in Epidemiology from The Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health where she was the recipient of a US National Institutes of Health Cardiovascular Disease Epidemiology Training Grant. Her doctoral thesis explored the genetic epidemiology of end-stage renal disease and type 2 diabetes. She completed her post-doctoral fellowship at National Taiwan University Hospital in the Department of Internal Medicine. Hsien also holds a BA (with honors) in Human Biology from Stanford University.

About AmCham Singapore:

Established in 1973, the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham) is the largest and the most active international business association in Singapore and Southeast Asia, with over 5,200 members representing more than 600 companies. Our Chamber comprises 13 industry-specific committees and conducts nearly 250 events per year.

AmCham is a forward-thinking, business-progressive association. Our mission is to create value for our members by providing advocacy, business insights, and connections. Our membership includes American companies and Singaporean and third-country companies with significant U.S. business interests. AmCham is an independent, non-partisan business organization. We are a member of the 29-chamber-strong Asia Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce (APCAC).

Our goal is to provide the information and facilitate the access and connections that give members insight into the local, regional, and global operating environment, enhance their professional capabilities, and enable them to make well-informed business decisions. For more information about AmCham Singapore, visit www.amcham.org.sg.

