18.01.2022 22:10:00
AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $5.18 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We are pleased with our results for the first fiscal quarter. AMCON continues to navigate a challenging operating environment. Our management team was able to deliver our customers a safe, consistent and seamless level of customer service,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON remains focused on our long-term strategic initiatives. We continue to seek out acquisition opportunities for distributors who want to align with our growing platform and customer centric management philosophy.”
The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $410.6 million and operating income of $7.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.9 million and operating income of $0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
"We work collaboratively with our customers to develop customized foodservice and technology platforms. This approach enables our customers to enhance their efficiencies and profitability, which is especially important in light of rapidly changing market conditions. Our customer base is growing geographically, and we are deploying the capital and human resources necessary to support this growth,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer also noted, "AMCON’s associates and management did an outstanding job of securing the products and staffing necessary to best serve our customers in these challenging conditions.”
Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, "We are pleased with the progress of our strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC. We ended the quarter with $79.6 million of shareholders’ equity and continue to work closely with our banking group to optimize our capital structure. We maintain consistently high levels of liquidity to support the growth of the enterprise.”
AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.
AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty (20) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.
Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
December
|
September
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
|
840,961
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million at December 2021 and $0.9 million at September 2021
30,861,247
Inventories, net
97,742,318
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,830,698
Total current assets
134,275,224
|
Property and equipment, net
15,449,705
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
16,942,549
Note receivable, net of current portion
3,325,000
Goodwill
4,436,950
Other intangible assets, net
500,000
Equity method investment
10,406,708
Other assets
312,635
Total assets
$
185,648,771
$
188,411,129
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
18,372,775
$
24,235,042
Accrued expenses
9,686,140
|
|
Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
2,892,772
|
|
Income taxes payable
1,194,512
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
5,555,582
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
566,624
|
|
Total current liabilities
38,268,405
|
|
Credit facility
48,447,738
|
|
Deferred income tax liability, net
2,704,876
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
11,723,408
|
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities
4,910,559
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
13,611
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
—
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 582,789 shares outstanding at December 2021 and 551,369 shares outstanding at
9,148
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
26,999,735
|
|
Retained earnings
83,438,578
|
|
Treasury stock at cost
(30,867,287
|
(30,867,287
Total shareholders’ equity
79,580,174
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
185,648,771
$
188,411,129
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
For the three months ended December
2021
2020
Sales (including excise taxes of $97.1 million and $100.5 million, respectively)
$
422,571,278
$
404,744,774
Cost of sales
395,638,615
|
|
Gross profit
26,932,663
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
22,390,740
|
|
Depreciation
784,245
|
|
|
23,174,985
|
|
Operating income
3,757,678
|
|
Other expense (income):
Interest expense
322,097
|
|
Other (income), net
(40,109
|
(41,823
|
281,988
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
3,475,690
|
|
Income tax expense
1,245,000
|
|
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
770,365
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
$
3,001,055
$
3,077,610
|
Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
5.33
$
5.61
Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
5.18
$
5.57
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
563,546
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
578,964
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
$
5.18
$
0.18
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid-in
|
Retained
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
Capital
|
|
Total
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020
|
Balance, October 1, 2020
869,867
$
8,697
(332,152
$
(30,861,549
|
|
|
$
71,362,334
$
64,791,540
Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share
—
—
|
—
|
|
(3,038,544
|
(3,038,544
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
13,722
137
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
—
—
|
(5,738
|
—
—
|
|
Net income
—
—
|
—
|
|
3,077,610
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
883,589
|
|
|
$
(30,867,287
|
|
|
$
71,401,400
$
65,550,186
|
|
Balance, October 1, 2021
883,589
|
|
|
$
(30,867,287
|
|
|
$
83,552,298
$
77,612,626
Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share
—
—
|
—
|
|
(3,114,775
|
(3,114,775
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
31,420
314
|
—
|
|
|
2,081,268
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
3,001,055
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
915,009
|
|
|
$
(30,867,287
|
|
|
$
83,438,578
$
79,580,174
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
December
December
|
|
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
3,001,055
$
3,077,610
Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in)
Depreciation
784,245
|
|
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
(770,365
|
(335,339
(Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment
(31,000
|
(2,000
Equity-based compensation
710,056
|
|
Deferred income taxes
1,173,648
|
|
Provision for losses on doubtful accounts
(102,000
|
(24,000
Inventory allowance
99,304
|
|
Accounts receivable
5,084,916
|
|
Inventories
(2,629,537
|
30,967,449
Prepaid and other current assets
(6,573
|
(5,792,622
Other assets
22,184
|
|
Accounts payable
(5,750,609
|
(5,069,889
Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
(1,519,848
|
(1,793,704
Other long-term liabilities
(743,776
|
(169,854
Income taxes payable and receivable
71,352
|
|
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(606,948
|
26,701,618
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(333,084
|
(432,505
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
31,000
|
|
Principal payment received on note receivable
175,000
|
|
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(127,084
|
(430,505
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
439,039,482
|
|
Repayments under revolving credit facility
(434,242,609
|
(414,863,443
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
—
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
(138,284
|
(136,119
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,738
|
)
|
Dividends on common stock
|
|
|
(3,114,775
|
)
|
|
|
(105,599
|
)
|
Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards
|
|
|
(488,412
|
)
|
|
|
(250,021
|
)
|
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
1,055,402
|
|
|
|
(26,417,210
|
)
|
Net change in cash
|
|
|
321,370
|
|
|
|
(146,097
|
)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
519,591
|
|
|
|
661,195
|
|
Cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
840,961
|
|
|
$
|
515,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
333,941
|
|
|
$
|
426,655
|
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,090,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable
|
|
$
|
16,591
|
|
|
$
|
16,007
|
|
Dividends declared, not paid
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,932,945
|
|
Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of
equity-based awards
|
|
|
2,280,783
|
|
|
|
949,812
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006070/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amcon Distributing CompanyShs
|198,16
|0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX klar Minus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.