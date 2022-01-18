AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON”) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $5.18 on net income available to common shareholders of $3.0 million for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We are pleased with our results for the first fiscal quarter. AMCON continues to navigate a challenging operating environment. Our management team was able to deliver our customers a safe, consistent and seamless level of customer service,” said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON remains focused on our long-term strategic initiatives. We continue to seek out acquisition opportunities for distributors who want to align with our growing platform and customer centric management philosophy.”

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $410.6 million and operating income of $7.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.9 million and operating income of $0.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

"We work collaboratively with our customers to develop customized foodservice and technology platforms. This approach enables our customers to enhance their efficiencies and profitability, which is especially important in light of rapidly changing market conditions. Our customer base is growing geographically, and we are deploying the capital and human resources necessary to support this growth,” said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer also noted, "AMCON’s associates and management did an outstanding job of securing the products and staffing necessary to best serve our customers in these challenging conditions.”

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON’s Chief Financial Officer said, "We are pleased with the progress of our strategic investment in Team Sledd, LLC. We ended the quarter with $79.6 million of shareholders’ equity and continue to work closely with our banking group to optimize our capital structure. We maintain consistently high levels of liquidity to support the growth of the enterprise.”

AMCON’s Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Throughout the pandemic, our management team has worked diligently to offer a continuous and safe shopping experience for customers. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty (20) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akin’s Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 December September 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 840,961 $ 519,591 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million at December 2021 and $0.9 million at September 2021 30,861,247 35,844,163 Inventories, net 97,742,318 95,212,085 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,830,698 4,999,125 Total current assets 134,275,224 136,574,964 Property and equipment, net 15,449,705 16,012,524 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,942,549 17,846,529 Note receivable, net of current portion 3,325,000 3,325,000 Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 500,000 Equity method investment 10,406,708 9,380,343 Other assets 312,635 334,819 Total assets $ 185,648,771 $ 188,411,129 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,372,775 $ 24,235,042 Accrued expenses 9,686,140 11,468,955 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 2,892,772 4,489,852 Income taxes payable 1,194,512 867,160 Current operating lease liabilities 5,555,582 5,513,390 Current maturities of long-term debt 566,624 561,202 Total current liabilities 38,268,405 47,135,601 Credit facility 48,447,738 43,650,865 Deferred income tax liability, net 2,704,876 1,531,228 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,723,408 12,669,157 Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,910,559 5,054,265 Other long-term liabilities 13,611 757,387 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 582,789 shares outstanding at December 2021 and 551,369 shares outstanding at

September 2021 9,148 8,834 Additional paid-in capital 26,999,735 24,918,781 Retained earnings 83,438,578 83,552,298 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287 ) (30,867,287 ) Total shareholders’ equity 79,580,174 77,612,626 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 185,648,771 $ 188,411,129

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 For the three months ended December 2021 2020 Sales (including excise taxes of $97.1 million and $100.5 million, respectively) $ 422,571,278 $ 404,744,774 Cost of sales 395,638,615 381,282,795 Gross profit 26,932,663 23,461,979 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,390,740 18,599,816 Depreciation 784,245 774,285 23,174,985 19,374,101 Operating income 3,757,678 4,087,878 Other expense (income): Interest expense 322,097 376,430 Other (income), net (40,109 ) (41,823 ) 281,988 334,607 Income from operations before income taxes 3,475,690 3,753,271 Income tax expense 1,245,000 1,011,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax 770,365 335,339 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,001,055 $ 3,077,610 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.33 $ 5.61 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 5.18 $ 5.57 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 563,546 548,125 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 578,964 552,059 Dividends paid per common share $ 5.18 $ 0.18

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders’ Equity for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2020 Balance, October 1, 2020 869,867 $ 8,697 (332,152 ) $ (30,861,549 ) $ 24,282,058 $ 71,362,334 $ 64,791,540 Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share — — — — — (3,038,544 ) (3,038,544 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,722 137 — — 725,181 — 725,318 Repurchase of common stock — — (68 ) (5,738 ) — — (5,738 ) Net income — — — — — 3,077,610 3,077,610 Balance, December 31, 2020 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 25,007,239 $ 71,401,400 $ 65,550,186 THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2021 Balance, October 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.18 per share — — — — — (3,114,775 ) (3,114,775 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 31,420 314 — — 2,080,954 — 2,081,268 Repurchase of common stock — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — 3,001,055 3,001,055 Balance, December 31, 2021 915,009 $ 9,148 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,999,735 $ 83,438,578 $ 79,580,174

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 December December 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 3,001,055 $ 3,077,610 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 784,245 774,285 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax (770,365 ) (335,339 ) (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (31,000 ) (2,000 ) Equity-based compensation 710,056 346,891 Deferred income taxes 1,173,648 132,736 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (102,000 ) (24,000 ) Inventory allowance 99,304 172,137 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,084,916 4,589,579 Inventories (2,629,537 ) 30,967,449 Prepaid and other current assets (6,573 ) (5,792,622 ) Other assets 22,184 40,193 Accounts payable (5,750,609 ) (5,069,889 ) Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (1,519,848 ) (1,793,704 ) Other long-term liabilities (743,776 ) (169,854 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 71,352 (211,854 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (606,948 ) 26,701,618 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (333,084 ) (432,505 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 31,000 2,000 Principal payment received on note receivable 175,000 — Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (127,084 ) (430,505 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 439,039,482 385,943,710 Repayments under revolving credit facility (434,242,609 ) (414,863,443 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt — 3,000,000 Principal payments on long-term debt (138,284 ) (136,119 ) Repurchase of common stock — (5,738 ) Dividends on common stock (3,114,775 ) (105,599 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards (488,412 ) (250,021 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 1,055,402 (26,417,210 ) Net change in cash 321,370 (146,097 ) Cash, beginning of period 519,591 661,195 Cash, end of period $ 840,961 $ 515,098 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 333,941 $ 426,655 Cash paid during the period for income taxes — 1,090,119 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 16,591 $ 16,007 Dividends declared, not paid — 2,932,945 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 2,280,783 949,812

