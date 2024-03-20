|
20.03.2024 02:46:59
Amcor CEO Ron Delia To Retire; Names Peter Konieczny Interim CEO
(RTTNews) - Amcor (AMCR, AMC.AX) said that after nine years as Chief Executive Officer, Ron Delia has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to retire from the company and step down from the Board for health reasons, effective April 15, 2024.
The company has appointed Peter Konieczny, Amcor's current Chief Commercial Officer and a long-standing member of the Company's Global Management Team, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Delia will provide continued support in an advisory role until September 30, 2024, to facilitate the transition.
The company noted that it is conducting a thorough search process to identify a permanent successor for the Chief Executive Officer role, which will include internal and external candidates.
For the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be $0.67 to $0.71 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for fiscal year 2024. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
