Amcor plc schedules dates for 2019 Full Year Results and Annual Shareholder Meeting

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announces its Full Year 2019 results will be released at approximately 4.30 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August 2019 / 6.30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 6.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 20 August / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 21 August 2019. Those wishing to access the call should use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll free) Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll free) United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll free) Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll free) Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll free) All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll free number)



Conference ID 9685516

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors) and a webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

Amcor also advises it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday 5 November 2019.

For further information please contact:

Investors Media – Australia Media – Europe Media – North America Tracey Whitehead James Strong Ernesto Duran Daniel Yunger Head of Investor Relations

Head of Global Communications

Amcor Citadel-MAGNUS Amcor KekstCNC +61 3 9226 9028 +61 448 881 174 +41 78 698 69 40 +1 212 521 4879 tracey.whitehead@amcor.com jstrong@citadelmagnus.com ernesto.duran@amcor.com daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com







Liz Cohen





KekstCNC





+1 212 521 4845





liz.cohen@kekstcnc.com







About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 48,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC

