14.02.2023 15:00:00

Amcor to participate in Bank of America Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 1, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale

ZURICH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that Ron Delia, CEO of Amcor, will participate in a fireside chat with Bank of America Securities research analyst George Staphos at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:50 am ET.  Amcor is also scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day at the W Fort Lauderdale.

For further information please contact:

Damon Wright
Vice President Investor Relations
damon.wright@amcor.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC  

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-participate-in-bank-of-america-securities-global-agriculture-and-materials-conference-on-march-1-2023-in-fort-lauderdale-301745857.html

SOURCE Amcor

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A) 4,17 -4,59% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (A)
Amcor PLC Registered Shs 10,50 0,00% Amcor PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Asiens Börsen schwächer -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel ging es leicht abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen