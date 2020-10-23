Amcor to report First Quarter 2021 Results

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2021 results for the three months ended 30 September 2020 after the US market closes on Thursday 5 November 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 5 November 2020 / 9.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 6 November 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll-free) Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll-free) United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll-free) Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll-free) Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll-free) All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number) Conference ID 3965578

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

In line with Amcor's reporting obligations, a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC by Monday 9 November 2020.

ENDS

For further information please contact: Investors:









Tracey Whitehead Damien Bird

Head of Investor Relations Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028 +61 3 9226 9070

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com damien.bird@amcor.com







Media - Europe Media - Australia Media - North America Ernesto Duran James Strong Daniel Yunger Head of Global Communications



Amcor Citadel-MAGNUS KekstCNC +41 78 698 69 40 +61 448 881 174 +1 212 521 4879 ernesto.duran@amcor.com jstrong@citadelmagnus.com daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-301158508.html

SOURCE Amcor plc