17.10.2023 23:30:00
Amcor to report First Quarter 2024 results
ZURICH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2024 results for the three months ended 30 September 2023 after the US market closes on Tuesday 31 October 2023.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 31 October 2023 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 1 November 2023. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada:
888 440 4149 (toll-free)
646 960 0661 (local)
Australia:
1800 519 630 (toll-free)
02 9133 7103 (local)
United Kingdom:
0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
020 3433 3846 (local)
Hong Kong:
+852 3002 3410 (local)
Singapore:
+65 3159 5133 (local)
All other countries:
+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID
8080870
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
