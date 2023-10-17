17.10.2023 23:30:00

Amcor to report First Quarter 2024 results

ZURICH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2024 results for the three months ended 30 September 2023 after the US market closes on Tuesday 31 October 2023.  

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 31 October 2023 / 8.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 1 November 2023.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:


888 440 4149 (toll-free) 



646 960 0661 (local)

Australia:


1800 519 630 (toll-free)



02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 


0800 358 0970 (toll-free) 



020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong:


+852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore:


+65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries:


+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)




Conference ID


8080870

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, around 41,000 Amcor people generated US$14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries.  NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-first-quarter-2024-results-301958178.html

SOURCE Amcor

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amcor PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amcor PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amcor PLC Registered Shs 8,20 -0,61% Amcor PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nahost-Krise im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt haben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nachgegeben. Die US-Börsen weisen am Mittwoch rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen