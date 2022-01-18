|
Amcor to report Half Year 2022 results
ZURICH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2022 results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 1 February 2022.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 1 February 2022 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 2 February 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada: 888 440 4149 (toll-free)
Australia: 1800 953 093 (toll-free)
United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local number)
Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local number)
All other countries: +1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID 8080870
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Damien Bird
Global Head of Investor Relations, Amcor
Vice President Investor Relations, Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
+61 3 9226 9070
Media – Europe
Media – Australia
Media – North America
Ernesto Duran
James Strong
Daniel Yunger
Head of Global Communications, Amcor
Citadel-MAGNUS
KekstCNC
+41 78 698 69 40
+61 448 881 174
+1 212 521 4879
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
