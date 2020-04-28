Amcor to report Third Quarter 2020 Year to Date Results

ZURICH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2020 after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday 11 May 2020 / 6.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 6.00 pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday 11 May / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 12 May 2020. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll-free) Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll-free) United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll-free) Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll-free) Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll-free) All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number) Conference ID 2478808

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

For further information please contact:





Investors:

Tracey Whitehead

Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com

Jay Koval

Vice President Investors Relations

Amcor

+1 224 313 7127

jay.koval@amcor.com

Media – Europe

Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com

Media – Australia

James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America

Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

