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WKN DE: A0HL5M / ISIN: RU000A0HL5M1

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17.09.2026 19:57:01

Amcor's 2026 Outlook: Synergy Realization Targets $650 Million in Total Cost Savings

Walk through any grocery store or hospital, and you are effectively interacting with Amcor (NYSE:AMCR). It manufactures the flexible films, rigid containers, and specialty closures that protect everything from medicine bottles to snack packaging. While this may seem like a mundane industrial business, it is a global operator currently reinventing its scale following a massive $10 billion acquisition. The stock trades at $42.39 as of Sept. 16, 2026, and has delivered a modest 2.4% return over the past year.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Amcor an overall Superscore of 73 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This score ranks Amcor in the Top ~24% of all companies we track, ahead of roughly 76 out of every 100 firms. The Superscore is simply a data-driven signal for your due diligence, and this analysis pairs the logic behind the number with the risks that prevent a higher rating so you can weigh both sides of the business.

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