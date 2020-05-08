AMCP Receives Hermes Creative Platinum and Gold Awards for Renewed Brand Identity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP, the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford, announced today that it received two Hermes Creative Awards for its work to rebrand the organization in 2019.

Hermes presented a 2020 platinum award to AMCP for its brand essence video, which introduced the renewed AMCP brand and positioning to AMCP members and stakeholders at the 2019 AMCP annual meeting in San Diego. AMCP also received a 2020 gold award for its brand identity and supporting elements. The AMCP brand identity includes a brand book, renewed messaging, and tools and resources to ensure discipline and all supporting materials adhere to AMCP identity guidelines.

AMCP partnered with Alluvus, an integrated marketing communications agency headquartered in Washington, D.C., to develop the new AMCP brand and supporting assets. AMCP worked with Alluvus to develop an identity that was informed by AMCP membership research and ensured AMCP was able to streamline its approach to membership marketing, events and internal and external communications.

The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Last year, the competition received more than 6,000 entries from the United States and around the world.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by peers for the AMCP brand revitalization and look forward to the effort accelerating AMCP's work to get patients the medications the need at a cost they can afford," says Mara Kaiser Braunger, AMCP vice president of brand and marketing communications.

About AMCP

AMCP is the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. AMCP's diverse membership of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, biopharmaceutical professionals, and other stakeholders leverage their specialized expertise in clinical evidence and economics to optimize medication benefit design and population health management and help patients access cost-effective and safe medications and other drug therapies. AMCP members improve the lives of nearly 300 million Americans served by private and public health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, and emerging care models. Visit www.amcp.org.

