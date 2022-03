AMC's Latest Move Is Pure Hollywood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More investors than ever have gravitated to the stock market, as the rise of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has driven a lot of interest from ordinary people without much experience in investing. That has changed the investment landscape over the past couple of years, and it's provided a welcome diversion from the ups and downs of the broader market. That turbulence was a bit calmer on Tuesday morning, as investors continued to digest all the things happening across the globe. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 71 points to 33,015. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 13 points to 4,185, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 76 points to 13,122.Companies often have to make smart strategic moves in order to survive tough times. Yet the big question with a bold announcement is whether a move is truly smart. AMC definitely made an interesting decision Tuesday morning, but the jury's still out as to whether it'll prove to be a good one.