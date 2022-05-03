Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
03.05.2022 16:08:44
AMCU to demand 40% wage hike of PGM miners following year of high-flying metal prices
UNIONS representing platinum group metal (PGM) miners are set to ask for wage increases of up to 40%, according to a report by Daily Maverick.Citing a document drawn up by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) detailing the wage demands, the Daily Maverick said that the entry-level minimum wage for all underground workers should be R20,000 a month.This compares to the the basic pay component of R14,500/month agreed by Sibanye-Stillwater in terms of a three-year wage deal agreement in 2019. The proposed increase for skilled workers such as artisans is 15%, the document stated.“The average 2021 PGM prices were as follows, platinum was $1,092,74/oz, palladium was at $2,397/oz, rhodium was at $18,074/oz and iridium was at $6,000/oz,” AMCU said in its document outlining its wage demands.PGM producers reported handsome profits for 2021. In February, Anglo American Platinum announced a record full year dividend of R80bn.Daily Maverick said it expected the current AMCU coalition with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) which is behind a strike at the gold mines of Sibanye-Stillwater to be extended to PGM industry wage negotiations.Sibanye-Stillwater and the striking unions are not far apart — the demand is a hike of R1,000 a month, while the offer is R850 a month each year over the course of three years — which raises questions over why it is still ongoing, said Daily Maverick. No one at this stage is going to come out of that dispute a winner.The post AMCU to demand 40% wage hike of PGM miners following year of high-flying metal prices appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PGM Holdings KKmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. In New York gewinnen die Bullen die Oberhand. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.