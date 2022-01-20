|
20.01.2022 17:00:00
AMD: 1 Reason to Sell and 3 Reasons to Buy
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and four recent pieces of news affecting its stock price. One could be a reason to sell the stock, but the other three could be seen as reasons to hold or buy. Here are some highlights from the video. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2022.Continue reading
