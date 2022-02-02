|
02.02.2022 15:03:44
AMD, PayPal Tell a Tale of 2 Markets
After a tough January, the stock market has gotten itself back on an upward track in recent days. That upward trend looks likely to continue based on Wednesday morning's premarket activity. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up more than 1.5%, as the benchmark continues to rebound from the worst of its severe correction over the past few months.Even with the broad-based gains, however, there's still a split within the stock market between companies that are able to meet investors' high expectations and those that fall short. Both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) released their latest financial results, and the disparate moves in their stock prices show that investors are still looking at different segments of the market in very different ways.Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped nearly 12% in premarket trading Wednesday morning. The semiconductor company's fourth-quarter financial results showed continued strength in the chip industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!