AMD, Skyworks, and Micron Bounced Back Today

Many market-leading semiconductor companies saw their share prices rise on Thursday. Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) posted a maximum gain of 6.5%, sandwiched between communications-chip designer Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) at 6.3% and high-performance processor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) at 6.7%.None of these companies had any game-changing news of their own today. Instead, they reacted to the positive industry tidings that spread from chip-giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) analyst-stumping earnings report.Both AMD and Skyworks will report their latest quarterly results next week. For them, Qualcomm's business update served as a preview of what to expect.