AMD and Qualcomm Lead in Innovation: Why Stock Investors Should Watch Closely

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) released its latest innovation , the Alveo MA35D media accelerator, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) showcased its highly efficient AI accelerator. Are these groundbreaking technologies sufficient reasons to scoop up these stocks? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 6, 2023.Continue reading