AMD Announces Game-Changing Chips for Data Centers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the new products announced during CES 2023. AMD announced numerous consumer market processors, but what excited Jose and Nick were chips for the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023.Continue reading