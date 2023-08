AMD Battles NVIDIA With Two New Graphics Cards

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is filling in a big gap in its current-gen graphics card lineup. The RX 7000 family previously had just three entries: the RX 7600 priced at $269 and a pair of RX 7900 cards that start above $700. Up until now, price points in between were served with AMD's last-gen RX 6000 graphics cards, which are still widely available and selling well below their original manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).AMD announced two new graphics cards on Friday, both of which are aimed squarely at gaming at 1440p resolutions. The RX 7700 XT will sport a $449 price tag when it launches on Sept. 6, while the RX 7800 XT will go for $499. The latter will feature one-third more memory, an 11% advantage in compute units, and a wider memory interface than the former.One reason for the sluggishness of AMD's RX 7000 rollout is likely the state of the graphics card market. Shipments of graphics cards plunged 38.2% year over year in the first quarter, according to Jon Peddie Research, and AMD's unit-market share was cut in half. Demand has fallen off a cliff since the COVID-19 pandemic, and pricing has largely normalized.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel