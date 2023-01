AMD Challenges Intel's Gaming Dominance With New 3D V-Cache Chips

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) launched the first batch of its Raptor Lake PC CPUs, it was clear Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was in trouble. Intel's chips not only beat AMD's Ryzen 7000 series chips in single-threaded, multi-threaded, and gaming workloads, but they did so at lower prices. While AMD hasn't officially cut prices, its Ryzen 7000 chips have been selling at prices well below MSRP (manufacturers suggested retail price) since mid-November.AMD does have one trick up its sleeve: Its innovative 3D V-Cache technology. AMD's first attempt at a 3D V-Cache chip was a mixed bag. The 5800X3D was the fastest gaming chip when it launched last year but suffered greatly in some non-gaming workloads. This time around, the company seems to have figured out a way to minimize the downsides.AMD announced three new 3D V-Cache chips on Wednesday, although pricing was not disclosed. The 8-core 7800X3D, the 12-core 7900X3D, and the 16-core 7950X3D make up AMD's second round of chips using this technology.